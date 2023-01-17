Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Montana State Billings     8-0 14-4 
Seattle Pacific7-1 12-5 
Saint Martin's 5-2 13-4 
Western Washington3-4 10-7 
Alaska Anchorage3-4 9-7
Northwest Nazarene3-46-9 
Alaska2-57-8 
Central Washington2-5 6-10 
Western Oregon2-5 5-9 
Simon Fraser1-6 6-11 

Thursday

Alaska Anchorage at Western Oregon, 6:15 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

Central Washington at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

Alaska at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.

Alaska at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

Central Washington at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

Tags

Load comments