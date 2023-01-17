Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Montana State Billings
|8-0
|14-4
|Seattle Pacific
|7-1
|12-5
|Saint Martin's
|5-2
|13-4
|Western Washington
|3-4
|10-7
|Alaska Anchorage
|3-4
|9-7
|Northwest Nazarene
|3-4
|6-9
|Alaska
|2-5
|7-8
|Central Washington
|2-5
|6-10
|Western Oregon
|2-5
|5-9
|Simon Fraser
|1-6
|6-11
Thursday
Alaska Anchorage at Western Oregon, 6:15 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Central Washington at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Alaska at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.
Alaska at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Central Washington at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.