agate Scoreboard: Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings (Jan. 24) Jan 24, 2023

Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Men's basketball
Standings

Conf. Overall
Montana State Billings 8-1 14-5
Seattle Pacific8-1 13-5
Saint Martin's 7-2 15-4
Western Washington4-5 11-8
Central Washington4-5 8-10
Western Oregon4-57-9
Northwest Nazarene4-57-10
Alaska Anchorage3-6 9-9
Alaska2-7 7-10
Simon Fraser1-8 6-13

Thursday
Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Saint Martin's at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Seattle Pacific at Central Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday
Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 3:15 p.m.
Montana State Billings at Central Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle Pacific at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Western Oregon at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Saint Martin's at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
