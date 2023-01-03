Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Saint Martin's
|4-0
|12-2
|Montana State Billings
|4-0
|10-4
|Seattle Pacific
|3-1
|8-5
|Western Washington
|2-1
|9-4
|Western Oregon
|2-2
|5-6
|Alaska Anchorage
|1-2
|7-5
|Alaska
|1-2
|6-5
|Northwest Nazarene
|1-3
|4-8
|Simon Fraser
|0-3
|5-8
|Central Washington
|0-4
|4-9
Thursday
Alaska at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Seattle Pacific at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Central Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Martin's at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.
Alaska at Central Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Montana State Billings at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Seattle Pacific at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.