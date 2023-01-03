Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Saint Martin's 4-0 12-2 
Montana State Billings      4-0 10-4 
Seattle Pacific3-1 8-5 
Western Washington2-1 9-4 
Western Oregon2-2 5-6 
Alaska Anchorage1-27-5 
Alaska1-26-5 
Northwest Nazarene1-3 4-8 
Simon Fraser0-3 5-8 
Central Washington 0-4 4-9 

Thursday

Alaska at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.

Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

Seattle Pacific at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Central Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Martin's at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.

Alaska at Central Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.

Montana State Billings at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

Seattle Pacific at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

