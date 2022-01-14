GNAC
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Simon Fraser
|1-0
|6-3
|Saint Martin's
|3-1
|10-3
|Central Washington
|2-1
|8-2
|Alaska Anchorage
|2-1
|7-3
|Western Oregon
|2-1
|3-8
|Northwest Nazarene
|2-2
|4-5
|MSU Billings
|2-2
|6-8
|Western Washington
|1-2
|8-5
|Seattle Pacific
|1-2
|8-6
|Alaska
|0-4
|3-7
Thursday, Jan. 13
Saint Martin's 82, Western Washington 71
NW Nazarene 77, Alaska 69
Central Washington at Alaska Anchorage, ppd.
Simon Fraser at Western Oregon, ppd.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Saint Martin's
Central Washington at Alaska
Western Washington at Western Oregon, ppd.
NW Nazarene at Alaska Anchorage, ppd.
