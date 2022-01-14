GNAC

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf.Overall
Simon Fraser 1-0 6-3 
Saint Martin's 3-1 10-3 
Central Washington 2-1 8-2 
Alaska Anchorage 2-1 7-3 
Western Oregon 2-1 3-8 
Northwest Nazarene 2-2 4-5 
MSU Billings 2-2 6-8 
Western Washington 1-2 8-5 
Seattle Pacific 1-2 8-6 
Alaska 0-4 3-7 
   
   
   
   
   

Thursday, Jan. 13

Saint Martin's 82, Western Washington 71

NW Nazarene 77, Alaska 69

Central Washington at Alaska Anchorage, ppd.

Simon Fraser at Western Oregon, ppd.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Saint Martin's

Central Washington at Alaska

Western Washington at Western Oregon, ppd.

NW Nazarene at Alaska Anchorage, ppd.

