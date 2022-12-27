Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Central Washington2-010-1
Montana State Billings     2-011-2
Northwest Nazarene2-06-4 
Western Washington1-07-1
Alaska Anchorage1-19-2
Seattle Pacific1-16-4 
Simon Fraser0-12-3
Western Oregon0-26-4
Saint Martin's0-24-6
Alaska0-23-6 

Thursday

Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

Alaska at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Seattle Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Alaska Anchorage at Simon Fraser, 2 p.m.

Central Washington at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.

Alaska at Western Washington, 3 p.m.

Western Oregon at Saint Martin's, 4 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 4:15 p.m.

