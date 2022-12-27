Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Central Washington
|2-0
|10-1
|Montana State Billings
|2-0
|11-2
|Northwest Nazarene
|2-0
|6-4
|Western Washington
|1-0
|7-1
|Alaska Anchorage
|1-1
|9-2
|Seattle Pacific
|1-1
|6-4
|Simon Fraser
|0-1
|2-3
|Western Oregon
|0-2
|6-4
|Saint Martin's
|0-2
|4-6
|Alaska
|0-2
|3-6
Thursday
Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Alaska at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Seattle Pacific, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Alaska Anchorage at Simon Fraser, 2 p.m.
Central Washington at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.
Alaska at Western Washington, 3 p.m.
Western Oregon at Saint Martin's, 4 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 4:15 p.m.
