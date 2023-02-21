agate Scoreboard: Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball standings (Feb. 21) Feb 21, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Great Northwest Athletic ConferenceWomen's basketballStandings Conf. Overall Western Washington*15-221-3Montana State Billings* 13-322-5Central Washington*11-519-6 Alaska Anchorage8-816-9Seattle Pacific8-813-11Simon Fraser8-910-11 Northwest Nazarene7-911-13Western Oregon5-1111-13Saint Martin's5-119-15Alaska1-154-19 *Denotes clinched GNAC Championship berthThursdayCentral Washington at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.Northwest Nazarene at Western Oregon, 6:15 p.m. Alaska at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.Simon Fraser at Western Washington, 8 p.m.Alaska Anchorage at Seattle Pacific, 8:30 p.m.SaturdayAlaska at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.Central Washington at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.Northwest Nazarene at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.Alaska Anchorage at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Women's Basketball Great Northwest Athletic Conference Ncaa Division Ii Women's Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Eastern A tips off Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Montana State's Kola Bad Bear named co-Big Sky player of week Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Two former Montana State Bobcats, one ex-Montana Grizzly playing in XFL 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.