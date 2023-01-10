Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Western Washington
|5-0
|11-1
|Seattle Pacific
|5-1
|10-4
|Montana State Billings
|4-2
|13-4
|Simon Fraser
|3-2
|5-4
|Central Washington
|3-3
|11-4
|Northwest Nazarene
|3-3
|7-7
|Alaska Anchorage
|2-3
|10-4
|Western Oregon
|1-4
|7-6
|Alaska
|1-4
|4-8
|Saint Martin's
|0-5
|4-9
Thursday
Northwest Nazarene at Alaska, 7:15 p.m.
Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Saint Martin's at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
Central Washington at Alaska Anchorage, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.
Central Washington at Alaska, 5 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Alaska Anchorage, 7:15 p.m.
Saint Martin's at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
Western Oregon at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
