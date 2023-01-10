Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Western Washington5-011-1
Seattle Pacific5-110-4
Montana State Billings     4-213-4 
Simon Fraser3-25-4
Central Washington3-311-4
Northwest Nazarene3-37-7 
Alaska Anchorage2-310-4
Western Oregon1-47-6
Alaska1-44-8
Saint Martin's0-54-9 

Thursday

Northwest Nazarene at Alaska, 7:15 p.m.

Western Oregon at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

Saint Martin's at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

Central Washington at Alaska Anchorage, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

Central Washington at Alaska, 5 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Alaska Anchorage, 7:15 p.m.

Saint Martin's at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

Western Oregon at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

