Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Western Washington7-013-1
Montana State Billings     5-214-4
Seattle Pacific5-210-5 
Central Washington5-313-4
Simon Fraser4-36-5
Northwest Nazarene4-48-8 
Alaska Anchorage3-411-5
Western Oregon1-67-8
Alaska1-64-10
Saint Martin's1-65-10 

Thursday

Alaska at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

Western Washington at Seattle Pacific, 8 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Western Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Northwest Nazarene at Central Washington, 3 p.m.

Alaska at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Saint Martin's, 4 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Seattle Pacific, 5:15 p.m.

Western Washington at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

