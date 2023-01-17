Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Western Washington
|7-0
|13-1
|Montana State Billings
|5-2
|14-4
|Seattle Pacific
|5-2
|10-5
|Central Washington
|5-3
|13-4
|Simon Fraser
|4-3
|6-5
|Northwest Nazarene
|4-4
|8-8
|Alaska Anchorage
|3-4
|11-5
|Western Oregon
|1-6
|7-8
|Alaska
|1-6
|4-10
|Saint Martin's
|1-6
|5-10
Thursday
Alaska at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
Western Washington at Seattle Pacific, 8 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Western Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Northwest Nazarene at Central Washington, 3 p.m.
Alaska at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Saint Martin's, 4 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Seattle Pacific, 5:15 p.m.
Western Washington at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
