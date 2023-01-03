Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Women's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Western Washington3-09-1
Central Washington3-111-2
Seattle Pacific3-18-4 
Northwest Nazarene3-17-5
Alaska Anchorage2-210-3
Montana State Billings     2-211-4 
Western Oregon1-27-4
Simon Fraser1-23-4
Saint Martin's0-34-7
Alaska0-43-8 

Thursday

Simon Fraser at Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.

Western Washington at Central Washington, 6:15 p.m.

Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 8 p.m.

Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 5 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Central Washington, 5 p.m.

Western Washington at Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.

Seattle Pacific at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.

