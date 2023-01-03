Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Western Washington
|3-0
|9-1
|Central Washington
|3-1
|11-2
|Seattle Pacific
|3-1
|8-4
|Northwest Nazarene
|3-1
|7-5
|Alaska Anchorage
|2-2
|10-3
|Montana State Billings
|2-2
|11-4
|Western Oregon
|1-2
|7-4
|Simon Fraser
|1-2
|3-4
|Saint Martin's
|0-3
|4-7
|Alaska
|0-4
|3-8
Thursday
Simon Fraser at Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.
Western Washington at Central Washington, 6:15 p.m.
Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 8 p.m.
Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Alaska, 5 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Central Washington, 5 p.m.
Western Washington at Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.
Seattle Pacific at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.
