agate Scoreboard: Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball standings (Jan. 31) Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Great Northwest Athletic ConferenceWomen's basketballStandings Conf. Overall Western Washington10-116-2Montana State Billings 9-218-4Central Washington7-415-5 Seattle Pacific6-511-8Alaska Anchorage5-613-7Northwest Nazarene5-69-10 Simon Fraser5-67-8Western Oregon3-79-9Saint Martin's3-77-11Alaska1-104-14 ThursdayWestern Oregon at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.Saint Martin's at Seattle Pacific, 6:15 p.m.Central Washington at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m. Northwest Nazarene at Western Washington, 8 p.m.SaturdayNorthwest Nazarene at Simon Fraser, 2 p.m.Western Washington at Seattle Pacific, 5:15 p.m.Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 7:15 p.m.Central Washington at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
