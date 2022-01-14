GNAC
Women's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Alaska Anchorage
|2-0
|9-1
|Seattle Pacific
|3-1
|7-7
|Western Washington
|2-1
|10-1
|MSU Billings
|2-1
|8-7
|Northwest Nazarene
|3-2
|9-4
|Central Washington
|2-2
|9-4
|Western Oregon
|2-2
|6-5
|Saint Martin's
|1-2
|9-3
|Simon Fraser
|1-3
|5-8
|Alaska
|0-4
|1-8
Friday, Jan. 14
MSU Billings at Western Oregon (n)
Saturday, Jan. 15
MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.
Alaska at Alaska Anchorage
Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, ppd.
NW Nazarene at Western Washington, ppd.
Central Washington at Simon Fraser, ppd.
