 Conf.Overall
Alaska Anchorage 2-0 9-1 
Seattle Pacific 3-1 7-7 
Western Washington 2-1 10-1 
MSU Billings 2-1 8-7 
Northwest Nazarene 3-2 9-4 
Central Washington 2-2 9-4 
Western Oregon 2-2 6-5 
Saint Martin's 1-2 9-3 
Simon Fraser 1-3 5-8 
Alaska 0-4 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   

Friday, Jan. 14

MSU Billings at Western Oregon (n)

Saturday, Jan. 15

MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.

Alaska at Alaska Anchorage

Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, ppd.

NW Nazarene at Western Washington, ppd.

Central Washington at Simon Fraser, ppd.

