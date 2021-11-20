DES MOINES, Iowa — Third-seeded Grand View scored the game's first 31 points en route to a 38-13 victory over 14th seeded Dickinson State in the first round of the NAIA football playoffs here Saturday.

DSU scored its first touchdown at 5:01 of the third quarter on a 38-yard pass from Aaron White to Alec Lovegren. Jace Johnson, of Sidney, had the conversion kick. 

At 14:55 of the fourth, White found Billings Senior graduate Tyger Frye for a 17-yard score to bring DSU within 31-13.

DSU finished its season 8-3. Grand View improved to 12-0. 

Frye, a senior, had 11 catches for 91 yards. 

Lovegren, from Sidney, hauled in six receptions for 75 yards. 

White, from Shelby, finished 23 of 34 passing for 206 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Drew Boedecker, a senior QB from Sheridan, Wyoming, was 7 of 14 for 64 yards and an interception.

