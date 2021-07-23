AMES, Iowa — Great Falls native Kate Sinnott has been promoted to associate head softball coach at Iowa State, the school announced Friday.
Sinnott, who played softball at Great Falls High, was given the role by head coach Jamie Pinkerton, the former Montana coach. Sinnott had been an assistant coach overseeing the pitching staff since Pinkerton's arrival from Missoula in 2017.
Iowa State went 34-23 this past season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 33 years.
Pinkerton also promoted hitting coach Courtney Herron-Martinez to associate head coach.
"In their four years together, they've done a great job with their positions," Pinkerton said in a release from ISU. "It was important to me to keep the continuity of our program together. This keeps our program going in the direction we want and keeps our staff together. Both are very deserving of the promotion."
Sinnott began as a graduate assistant at ISU in 2008 and stayed as an assistant until 2016, when she spent a year as an assistant at Spokane Falls Community College, where she pitched out of high school. She finished her college career at Eastern Oregon University.
