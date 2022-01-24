Helena College is looking for a mascot and is open to suggestions as Dean Sandra Bauman says the college is adding an esports team.
“Video gaming is all the rage and our students are demanding an esports team,” she said Thursday at a meeting of Hometown Helena, a grassroots group of residents, business people and civic leaders.
Bauman said Monday a nice space has been designed for the students to use for gaming and expansion into esports.
"Now that construction is complete and equipment has been received, our Gaming Club will be active at some point this spring semester," she said in an email. She said the plan is to use that group of students as a steering team to provide input on the games played and the level of completion.
At this time, no limit has been set for number of students who can participate, Bauman said, adding that all interested students are welcome and the club will recruit more over this semester.
Donna Breitbart, director of marketing and communication for Helena College, said the new mascot will be for the whole school and that Helena College has not had a competitive team in the past.
"This will allow the students to get into the school spirit," she said.
Breitbart said it is not unusual for two-year colleges to not have mascots. She said Helena College has been working with the University of Montana, of which it is affiliated, to set up the esports team.
According to the college's website, the college, formerly known as Helena College of Technology and the Helena Vocational-Technical Center, was founded in 1939. It was named Helena College University of Montana in 2012.
Esports, also known as electronic sports, is organized competitive video gaming, according to gamequitters.com. It usually involves teams competing against each other in tournaments for a cash prize, much like traditional sports.
CNN reports that esports competitors face off in the same games that are popular with at-home gamers: Fortnite, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Overwatch and Madden NFL. These gamers are watched by millions of fans, who attend live events or tune in on TV or online.
More colleges are adding esports programs. AthleticDirectorU.com reports that as of 2019, according to a tally by ESPN, more than 100 varsity esports programs could be found on college campuses nationwide. LFGroup.gg, a searchable database with information about many of the nation’s programs, lists almost 200 varsity programs.
Helena College officials said they will begin seeking a mascot to represent the team and the college once the club is running. College officials say they are a ways from that happening right now, but they welcome community comment. Anyone wishing to share an idea can email marketing@helenacollege.edu.
Suggestions so far for the Helena College mascot include “Guardians” and “Giants” Bauman said.
“We are just trying to find something local to our community,” she told Hometown Helena members, adding that if anyone has a suggestion for a mascot name they should send it her way.
Jim Smith, the former Helena mayor who moderates the Hometown Helena meeting, said he likes “Guardians” and encouraged others to weigh in.
