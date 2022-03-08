WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Havre's Parker Filius earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships March 17-19 in Detroit.
Filius, a former four-time State A champion for the Blue Ponies from 2014-17, was awarded one of five extra bids at 141 pounds, according to a Purdue press release.
For Filius, a senior, it will be his third straight trip to the NCAA Championships.
Filius will join two other Montana wrestlers in Forsyth's Luke Weber and Belgrade's Jarrett Degen at nationals.
On Sunday, Weber, of North Dakota State, and Degen, of Iowa State, wrestled their way into the championships by virtue of their placing at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Weber, a senior who competes at 165 pounds, finished fourth at the Big 12 meet. Degen, a 149-pound redshirt senior, was also fourth.
Wyoming's Tate Samuelson (184) also received an at-large bid on Tuesday. It will be his fourth straight trip to nationals.
For Wyoming, Stephen Buchanan (197), Jacob Wright (157) and Hayden Hastings (174) had already qualified.
