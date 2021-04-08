Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Utah State freshman Rollie Worster (24) drives on VCU's Nah'Shon Hyland (5) during a game this past season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Worster, a Missoula Hellgate grad, is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

 Richard Carlson/Inertia

MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate star basketball player Rollie Worster, who started for Utah State at point guard this past season, is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Ustateaggies.com. Worster averaged 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest for an Aggies team that went 20-8.

Utah State earned a berth in the NCAA tournament. The team was seeded No. 11 and lost to sixth-seeded Texas Tech, 65-53.

Worster led the Hellgate Knights to an undefeated season in 2019-20. That team was denied a chance to play in the state finals due to the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, Utah State coach Craig Smith announced he was leaving the team for the same job at Utah.

—406mtsports.com

