MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate star basketball player Rollie Worster, who started for Utah State at point guard this past season, is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The news was first reported by Ustateaggies.com. Worster averaged 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest for an Aggies team that went 20-8.
Utah State earned a berth in the NCAA tournament. The team was seeded No. 11 and lost to sixth-seeded Texas Tech, 65-53.
Worster led the Hellgate Knights to an undefeated season in 2019-20. That team was denied a chance to play in the state finals due to the pandemic.
Two weeks ago, Utah State coach Craig Smith announced he was leaving the team for the same job at Utah.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.