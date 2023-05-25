Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION, Ind. — Dickinson State (North Dakota) sophomore track and field athlete and Hinsdale native Kaitlyn McColly won the women's heptathlon national championship Thursday at the NAIA Track and Field National Championships.

The seven-event competition — which consists of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, 800-meter run and javelin — saw McColly, the nation's No. 1 seed in the event entering the meet, win with a total of 4,922 points after leading the field following the first day of competition.

McColly's event finishes by order of placing were as follows: 100 hurdles, first; long jump, third; 800, third; high jump, sixth; 200, seventh; javelin, eighth; shot put, 13th.

She is the fifth women's Blue Hawk track athlete to win an individual national title. McColly was honored with the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association's Midwest Field Athlete of the Year award last week, as well.

Several other DSU athletes who call Montana home are also at the national meet. Those names, as well as the events they are in and/or their results as of Thursday, are as follows:

Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Baker - women's 400 hurdles, third (prelims)

Madison Wahl, Glendive - women's pole vault, 11th

Tori Nygard, Wolf Point - women's hammer throw, 14th

Grace Timm, Laurel - women's steeplechase, 15th

Jocelyn Ott, Reed Point - women's long jump, 19th

Martin Farver, Scobey - men's 200, 19th

Yet to compete: Wrzesinski, women's 100 (12:50 p.m. Friday) and women's 400 hurdles final (1:10 p.m. Friday); Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, women's 400 (1:30 p.m. Friday)