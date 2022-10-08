SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0.

SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied with goals from Dalton Mermis, Lauren Snedeker and Lauren Forster.

MSUB goaltender Clare Keenan finished with eight saves.

The winning Falcons owned a 17-12 advantage in shots. 

Tags

Load comments