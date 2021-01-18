DICKINSON, N.D. — The Dickinson State football team announced its first signing class of 2021 on Monday. Of the Blue Hawks' 28 high school signees, 13 are from Montana.
Those 13 Montanans are Joliet linebacker Wyatt Anderson (6-foot-2, 222 pounds), Miles City lineman Jesse Chapweske (6-5, 270), Huntley Project linebacker Hunter Dare (6-1, 175), Shepherd defensive back Mason Faulk (6-0, 170), Miles City quarterback Carson Hunter (5-10, 165), Glasgow wide receiver Loden Idler (5-10, 170), Hamilton linebacker Carter Lake (6-0, 215), Havre lineman Carson Lunak (6-0, 230), Froid-Lake tight end Colt Miller (6-2, 185), Wibaux tight end Colten Miske (6-5, 215), Bozeman linebacker Brooks Talbot (5-10, 185), Scobey receiver Jayce Tande (6-2, 170) and Billings Skyview linebacker Jackson Willems (6-0, 195).
The signings/commitments had previously been announced for all of those players except Dare. This past fall, Dare earned an all-state selection and all-Eastern B first-team honors at linebacker and running back. He was a second-team all-conference linebacker as a junior. He also wrestles for the Red Devils.
"We are very excited to have these outstanding players and students join our program," DSU head football coach Pete Stanton said in a press release. "A lot of credit goes to our coaching staff for their outstanding work identifying a large number of players from our region and beyond and working tirelessly in the process to develop relationships. We signed a lot of tremendous players who play for so many great programs. They come to us very well coached."
