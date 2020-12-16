BILLINGS — Huntley Project senior Mitchell Burns has signed with Colorado State to continue his track and field career, Project announced Wednesday on Facebook.
Burns helped the Red Devils place first in both the boys 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays at the 2019 Class B state meet, and he finished fourth in the 400.
Burns was also fourth in the 400 at state as a freshman, and he was 16th in the 100, 12th in the 200 and part of Project's second-place boys 4x400 team.
Burns didn't get a junior season because all Montana springs sports were canceled because of COVID-19.
Seeley-Swan senior Klaire Kovatch has also signed with Colorado State, which is a Division I program that competes in the Mountain West Conference.
