BILLINGS — Three players scored goals and keepers Clare Keenan and Lainey Bosch combined for a shutout in Montana State Billings' 3-0 season-opening women's soccer victory Friday over Rocky Mountain College at Herb Klindt Field.

Jordan Roe notched her first collegiate goal in the 14th minute, Lindsey Meyer added one in the 49th and Ally Gockley scored the first goal of her career in the final minute of the match. Emily Gaines and Ashley Cameron were credited with assists.

MSUB out-shot Rocky 14-7. The Battlin' Bears' Hannah Borgel had a quality scoring opportunity but Yellowjacket defender Tayor Gertsch cleared the ball off the goal line to prevent a goal.

It was the first game for each team since the fall of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 season.

MSUB is scheduled to play the University of Mary on Feb. 27 in Minot, North Dakota. Rocky's next game is at Eastern Oregon on March 7.

