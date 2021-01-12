Wyatt Anderson signing

Joliet's Wyatt Anderson shakes hands with Dickinson State head football coach Pete Stanton as, from left to right, Wyatt's parents Shane Anderson and Sue Anderson, DSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Thier and Joliet football coach George Warburton look on after Wyatt signed with the Blue Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

BILLINGS — Joliet senior Wyatt Anderson signed with Dickinson State (N.D.) last Wednesday to continue his football career.

Anderson will play linebacker for the Blue Hawks, according to his father, Shane. Anderson also lined up at fullback and defensive end during his football career with the J-Hawks, and he is on Joliet's boys basketball and track and field teams.

Anderson earned all-Class B and all-conference honors this football past season. He led the J-Hawks in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.

