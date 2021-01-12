BILLINGS — Joliet senior Wyatt Anderson signed with Dickinson State (N.D.) last Wednesday to continue his football career.
Anderson will play linebacker for the Blue Hawks, according to his father, Shane. Anderson also lined up at fullback and defensive end during his football career with the J-Hawks, and he is on Joliet's boys basketball and track and field teams.
Anderson earned all-Class B and all-conference honors this football past season. He led the J-Hawks in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.