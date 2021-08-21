BILLINGS — Marvin Putu's goal in the 86th minute gave Montana State Billings a 2-1 victory over Rocky Mountain College in men's soccer Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
The match was an exhibition between the crosstown schools.
After a scoreless first half, Rocky took a 1-0 lead on Milo Downey in the 57th minute. MSUB quickly got the equalizer, though, on a goal by Brad Lowes in the 58th.
That set the stage for Putu, a sophomore from Nanterre, France. It was Putu's first career goal.
The Yellowjackets will next host the University of Providence in an exhibition match on Wednesday. Rocky will take on Northwest College of Wyoming, also on Wednesday.
