BILLINGS — Laurel senior Madi Cooney will continue her golf career at Dickinson State University.
Cooney signed with the Blue Hawks on Friday, Laurel coach Jim O'Neil announced on Twitter.
Locomotive Madi Cooney is going to be a Blue Hawk. Madi has signed a LOI to play golf at Dickinson State University. We are very proud of this young Lady. pic.twitter.com/4Ld208KqCB— Jim O'Neil (@jrmponeil) January 24, 2020
Two rounds of 100 put Cooney in a tie for 12th at the State A girls golf tournament in October. She helped the Locomotives win the girls team title.
