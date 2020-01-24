BILLINGS — Laurel senior Madi Cooney will continue her golf career at Dickinson State University.

Cooney signed with the Blue Hawks on Friday, Laurel coach Jim O'Neil announced on Twitter.

Two rounds of 100 put Cooney in a tie for 12th at the State A girls golf tournament in October. She helped the Locomotives win the girls team title.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments