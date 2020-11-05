LEWISTON, Idaho — Citing CDC guidance on asymptomatic testing and close contact regarding a positive coronavirus test involving the men’s basketball team, Lewis-Clark State announced its men’s basketball exhibition on Friday against Yellowstone Christian College has been postponed out of "an abundance of caution," according to a L-C State press release.
The game will be made up at a later date. According to the release, fans weren't going to be allowed in for Friday’s contest and were encouraged to watch online or listen on the radio.
It's the second time YCC has had a men's basketball game either canceled or postponed by the virus.
The Centurions' nonconference match with Montana Tech that was to be played on Oct. 30 was canceled. At the time, YCC AD Kyle Spencer said in an email to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that Montana Tech's administration wasn't allowing the Orediggers to compete in any non-NAIA contests because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Montana. YCC is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association and is located in Billings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.