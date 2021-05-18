MISSOULA — Former Libby golfer Ryggs Johnston shot 76 on Day 2 of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional men's golf tournament Tuesday.

Johnston, a sophomore, shot 4-over and his Arizona State squad sits in third with 564 behind Texas Tech (561) and Oregon State (556) after the second day. Arizona State jumped two spots after starting in fifth. The Sun Devils are just ahead of fourth-place South Carolina and Texas Tech, which are tied with 568.

Johnston put in four birdies, had seven pars, four bogeys and one double bogey. He had the highest score out of his any of his Sun Devil teammates on Day 2.

Johnston is tied for 49th on the overall player leaderboard with 148. He shot 72 Monday on Day 1 of the three day tournament.

The tournament continues with its final day Wednesday in New Mexico at the UNM Championship Course.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

