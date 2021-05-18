MISSOULA — Former Libby golfer Ryggs Johnston shot 76 on Day 2 of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional men's golf tournament Tuesday.
Johnston, a sophomore, shot 4-over and his Arizona State squad sits in third with 564 behind Texas Tech (561) and Oregon State (556) after the second day. Arizona State jumped two spots after starting in fifth. The Sun Devils are just ahead of fourth-place South Carolina and Texas Tech, which are tied with 568.
Johnston put in four birdies, had seven pars, four bogeys and one double bogey. He had the highest score out of his any of his Sun Devil teammates on Day 2.
Johnston is tied for 49th on the overall player leaderboard with 148. He shot 72 Monday on Day 1 of the three day tournament.
The tournament continues with its final day Wednesday in New Mexico at the UNM Championship Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.