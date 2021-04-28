Libby native Ryggs Johnston, a sophomore at Arizona State, tied for fourth place at the Pac-12 championships on Wednesday at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California.
Johnston tied for first on his team to help the Sun Devils finish in second place with a score of 1403, four strokes behind in-state rival Arizona. His individual score of 276 was four strokes behind winner Brad Reeves of Arizona, who shot a 272 and won a playoff hole against Henry Shimp of Stanford to settle a tie.
Johnston started the tournament strong with 18-hole scores of 67 and 66 in the opening two rounds on the par-72 course, his fourth- and second-lowest rounds of the entire spring. He regressed a little after that but still pulled out scores of 71 and 72 in the third and fourth rounds.
Johnston and the Sun Devils will find out May 5 their destination for the NCAA Regional from May 17-19. The national championships are May 28-June 2.
Johnston won four individual state titles at Libby. He captured two in Class B and two in Class A when the Loggers moved up.
