Libby native and Arizona State golfer Ryggs Johnston watches his shot at the Southwestern Invitational this season. He finished tied for fourth place at the Pac-12 men's golf championships on Wednesday.

 ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS

Libby native Ryggs Johnston, a sophomore at Arizona State, tied for fourth place at the Pac-12 championships on Wednesday at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California.

Johnston tied for first on his team to help the Sun Devils finish in second place with a score of 1403, four strokes behind in-state rival Arizona. His individual score of 276 was four strokes behind winner Brad Reeves of Arizona, who shot a 272 and won a playoff hole against Henry Shimp of Stanford to settle a tie.

Johnston started the tournament strong with 18-hole scores of 67 and 66 in the opening two rounds on the par-72 course, his fourth- and second-lowest rounds of the entire spring. He regressed a little after that but still pulled out scores of 71 and 72 in the third and fourth rounds.

Johnston and the Sun Devils will find out May 5 their destination for the NCAA Regional from May 17-19. The national championships are May 28-June 2.

Johnston won four individual state titles at Libby. He captured two in Class B and two in Class A when the Loggers moved up.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

