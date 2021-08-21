BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's soccer team defeated crosstown foe Rocky Mountain college 1-0 in women's soccer on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
MSUB's Liberty Palmer scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute on an assist from Leila Clark.
The Yellowjackets outshot Rocky 10-4. Battlin' Bears goalkeeper Atlanta Kisbaugh made five saves while MSUB's Tuva Sallvin stopped both shots she faced. Each team had six corner kicks.
The Jackets are scheduled to host an alumni scrimmage on Sunday and will be back in action Wednesday with an exhibition against the University of Providence at home on Wednesday.
Rocky's next match is scheduled for Wednesday against Northwest College of Wyoming.
