LONGMONT, Colo. — Montana State Billings freshman Alahna Lien placed 35th out of 49 participants Saturday at the Oktoberfest Triathlon.

Competing in the second event of the season, Lien was clocked at one hour, 13 minutes. Teammate Madisan Chavez was 38th at 1:14.04.

MSUB's Izzy Siegle, competing for the first time, was 44th at 1:31.42.

Naomi Ruff of Arizona State was the overall individual winner at 1:01.57. ASU also captured the team title.

The triathlon included swimming, bicycling and running legs.

MSU will be competing at the NCAA National Qualifier on Oct. 15 in Stockton, Missouri.

