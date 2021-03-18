ST. LOUIS — North Dakota State redshirt senior Luke Weber and Purdue redshirt junior Parker Filius will be competing in the second day of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships here at the Enterprise Center.
Iowa State redshirt senior Jarrett Degen of Belgrade lost 8-6 against Arizona State's Cory Crooks in the consolation round and 10-7 to Purdue's Griffin Parriott in the first round on Thursday and was eliminated from the tourney at 149 pounds.
Degen is a two-time All-American and four-time NCAA championships qualifier.
Weber, seeded ninth, won his 13th-straight match with a 8-5 decision against Andrew Sparks of Minnesota in the first round. The former Forsyth prep standout was later defeated, 7-5, by Shane Griffith of Stanford. The No. 8 seed Griffith, scored a takedown with a minute left in the third to secure the win. Weber is set to wrestle Andrew Nicholson of Chattanooga in the consolation side of the 165-pound bracket on Friday.
Filius (141) suffered a 7-6 setback to Clay Carlson of South Dakota State in the opening round, but the Havre product came back to win a 9-0 major decision against Julian Flores of Drexel and is set to tangle with Cole Matthews of Pittsburgh in the second-round consolation match on Friday.
Weber, Filius and Degen were all four-time state champions in Montana.
Two Wyoming Cowboys advanced to the quarterfinal round in Jacob Wright (157) and Stephen Buchanan (197). Buchanan won both of his matches by pin and Wright earned a pair of one-point victories in overtime. Wright has Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State in the quarterfinals and Buchanan will be paired against Myles Amine of Michigan.
Hayden Hastings of Sheridan, Wyoming, won his first match for the Cowboys with a two-point decision and then was defeated 8-2 in the round of 16 to fall into the consolation bracket.
Cole Moody (165) and Tate Samuelson (184) both earned wins in the consolation bracket to stay alive in the tourney for UW.
Wyoming's Brian Andrews won his first match with a 6-4 decision at 285, but was disqualified in his second-round match.
UW's Chase Zollmann (141) was eliminated from the tourney with two losses.
