BILLINGS — Forsyth's Luke Weber and Belgrade's Jarrett Degen both finished in fourth place at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday.
With their performances, the two past Montana four-time state champions qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships March 17-19 in Detroit.
Weber, a senior for North Dakota State, competes at 165 pounds. He was a Class B-C state titlist for Forsyth from 2013-16. Last year Weber made his first appearance at the NCAA meet after winning the Big 12 title. Weber finished with a 3-2 record at the NCAA Division I championships last year and was one round short of placing at 165 pounds.
Degen is a 149-pound redshirt senior at Iowa State. He has now qualified for nationals five times. It will be his fourth time competing at the NCAA D-I tourney.
In 2020, Degen qualified for the NCAA Championships at 149 pounds and was seeded eighth, but the meet was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis. That year, Degen finished third at the Big 12 Championships and he was awarded NCAA All-American status. In 2019, Degen was seventh at the national meet and was also an All-American.
Degen was a four-time State A champion at Belgrade from 2013-16.
At the Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska, Purdue senior Parker Filius of Havre finished eighth at 141 pounds. Filius' finish was just shy of an automatic bid for the national meet. Filius, who was the No. 11 seed at the tourney, will be hoping for an at-large bid to advance to the NCAA championships.
Filius, a four-time State A champion for the Blue Ponies from 2014-17, qualified for the national meet last year and finished 2-2 at 141 pounds.
In 2020, Filius placed eighth at 141 at the Big Ten tourney and earned a berth to the NCAA meet, which was canceled because of the virus.
Wyoming Cowboy Stephen Buchanan (197) became the fifth wrestler in team history to win a Big 12 title in Tulsa. Also for UW, Jacob Wright (157) finished third and will advance to his third straight NCAA tourney. Another Cowboy, Hayden Hastings (174), placed fifth and earned a spot at his fourth straight national meet. Wyoming's Tate Samuelson (184) placed seventh and will need an at-large bid to advance.
The full NCAA field, which will include at-large allocations, will be announced on Tuesday and brackets will be released on Wednesday.
