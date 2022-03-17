DETROIT — Luke Weber and Parker Filius, both of whom won four Montana high school wrestling championships, each went 1-1 at the first day of competition at the NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships here.

Weber, from Forsyth, competes at 165 pounds for North Dakota State. Weber began with a 3-0 victory in the first round against Brian Meyer of Lehigh. In the second round, Weber lost to No. 1 seed Evan Wick of Cal Poly, 10-5. Weber, a redshirt senior, will wrestle Northern Iowa's Austin Yant in a loser-out match on Friday.

Filius, of Havre, won by a 13-5 score over Ian Parker of Iowa State in the first round at 141 pounds. The Purdue redshirt senior then lost by an 8-0 score to Real Woods of Stanford. Filius will wrestle Central Michigan's Dresden Simon in the consolation second round Friday.

Jarrett Degen, a redshirt senior for Iowa State, lost in the first round, 10-7, to Willie McDougald of Oklahoma at 149 pounds. Degen, a four-time State A champion at Belgrade, then lost by a score of 5-2 to Zachary Sherman of North Carolina in the first consolation round.

Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan moved into the 197-pound quarterfinals after a 2-0 performance.

At 157, Wyoming's Jacob Wright wrestled to a 1-1 record.

Tate Samuelson scored a upset for Wyoming in the first round with a victory over returning All-American Brit Wilson of Northern Illinois, 5-3 in overtime at 184 pounds. Samuelson lost by a score of 6-2 to Bernie Truax of Cal Poly in the second round. 

Hayden Hastings (174) of Wyoming rebounded after losing his first match, 5-3, to score an 8-0 victory in the first consolation round. 

Tags

Load comments