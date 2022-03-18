DETROIT — Four-time Montana state wrestling champions Luke Weber and Parker Filius both lost in the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday at the NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships here.

Filius, of Havre, was defeated by Dresden Simon of Central Michigan, 8-7. Filius, who wrestles for Purdue, finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.

Weber, of Forsyth, was defeated by Austin Yant of Northern Iowa, 3-2. Weber, who wrestles for North Dakota State, was also 1-2 at the NCAA meet.

Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan won his quarterfinal match, 4-0, over Rocky Elam of Missouri at 197 pounds. Jacob Warner of Iowa topped Buchanan, 6-4, in the semifinals. 

Hayden Hastings (174) of Wyoming lost out in the blood round to Mikey Labriola of Nebraska, 5-3. Hastings, of Sheridan, Wyoming, was 3-2 at the tourney.

Wyoming's Jacob Wright Jacob Wright (157) and Tate Samuelson (184) both lost out in the second round of consolation and were eliminated from the tourney.

