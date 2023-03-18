Former Montana Lady Griz Sophia Stiles (wearing facemask) hustles to apply defense for Florida Gulf Coast as Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) shoots during Saturday's NCAA tournament game in Villianova, Pennsylvania. Stiles had four points and four steals in the Eagles' upset victory.
MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles and her Florida Gulf Coast women's basketball team scored a significant upset in the NCAA tourney Saturday afternoon.
Stiles, a former Montana Lady Griz standout who played her high school basketball in Malta, collected four points, four steals and two assists in helping 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast to a 74-63 win over fifth-seeded Washington State in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Stiles' team will battle the winner of the Villanova-Cleveland State game for a spot in the Sweet 16 on Monday.
Stiles started for the Eagles despite a fractured cheekbone injury she suffered last week. She wore an awkward facemask but still made her presence felt.
"Playing in the NCAA tourney is what every college basketball player dreams of," Stiles told 406mtsports.com earlier in the week. "I feel very grateful to be able to live out a dream and be a part of this team."
Florida Gulf Coast improved to 33-3 with the win. The Eagles have won 15 straight games.
Stiles, a graduate guard, was MVP of the Lady Griz in 2021-22 but left last spring to give Florida Gulf Coast a try. She had started every game for the Eagles this season up until last weekend when she missed the Atlantic Sun Conference tourney final with her injury.
The loss was a tough pill to swallow for Washington State. The Cougars, who have never won an NCAA tourney game, earned their first Pac-12 tourney title last weekend.
Sha Carter led Florida Gulf Coast with 24 points.
"It's indescribable — my team was on fire," she said in an interview on ESPNU. "We just kept going and any time they went on a run, we came back and went on our own run. Everybody just came together today."
This story will be updated
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
