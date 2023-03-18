Stiles in NCAA tourney

Former Montana Lady Griz Sophia Stiles (wearing facemask) hustles to apply defense for Florida Gulf Coast as Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) shoots during Saturday's NCAA tournament game in Villianova, Pennsylvania. Stiles had four points and four steals in the Eagles' upset victory.

 David Morgan, Stylish Images

MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles and her Florida Gulf Coast women's basketball team made a strong statement in the first round of the NCAA tourney Saturday afternoon.

Stiles, a former Montana Lady Griz standout who played her high school basketball in Malta, collected four points, four steals and two assists in helping 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast to a 74-63 win over fifth-seeded Washington State in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Stiles' team will battle the Villanova Wildcats (29-6) on their home court Monday, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

