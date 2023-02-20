Marcus Stephens, Ryley Kehr honored in hoops by Frontier Conference Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marcus Stephens of the University of Providence and Ryley Kehr of Montana State-Northern were chosen Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference.Stephens is a 6-foot-3 senior from Hilltop, Washington. Kehr is a 5-10 senior from Columbia Falls.In its regular-season finale, Providence lost on the road to Carroll College 89-82. Stephens scored 36 points and grabbed six rebounds. He also recorded four steals and three assists.In its final regular-season game, MSU-Northern downed Montana Tech 66-57 for its first conference win.Kehr scored a career-high 26 points in the win. She was 6 of 15 from field, including 4 of 7 on 3-point field goals. She was also 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Basketball Players Of The Week Marcus Stephens Ryley Kehr College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State Bobcats complete sweep of Montana Grizzlies for first time since 2010 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana State women hold off Montana for another home Brawl of the Wild win 'A great feeling': Helena High completes rare season sweep of Helena Capital Silky Smooth: Butte native Will Silk follows in his father's footsteps
