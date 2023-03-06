Miles CC trio receive all-conference recognition from Mon-Dak Conference Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILES CITY — Miles Community College basketball players Blessing Adesipe, Jessica Tomkins and Denzel Kabasele received all-conference recognition from the Mon-Dak Conference on Monday.Adesipe, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward from Houston, made the first team on the men's side after leading the conference in rebounding and was second in scoring.He averaged 23.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and two assists per game. In two seasons with the Pioneers, he scored 1,132 points and collected 511 rebounds.Tomkins, a 6-0 freshman forward from Melbourne, Australia, was a first-team selection for the women. She averaged 15 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.Tomkins scored 457 points and snagged 339 rebounds in starting all 32 games for the Pioneers.Kabasele, a 6-3 sophomore guard from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was a second-team pick for the men.He averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Mon-dak Conference All-conference Miles Community College College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Aanen Moody's career night lifts Montana Grizzlies past Idaho State, into semifinals Boise blues: Montana Lady Griz lose to Eastern Washington in Big Sky quarterfinals Dancin' Jackets: Both MSU Billings hoops teams make NCAA tourney for first time since 2002 Montana State men handle Northern Colorado, advance to Big Sky tournament semifinals Hot-shooting Portland State women shock Montana State in Big Sky tournament quarterfinals
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.