Miles CC women bow out in semifinals at Region XIII tournament Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago WAHPETON, N.D. — The women's basketball team at Miles Community College closed out its season Saturday with a 57-46 loss to Williston State in the semifinals of the Region XIII tournament.Former Colstrip star Canzas Hisbadhorse led Williston to victory with a 14-point, six-rebound performance for the Tetons.Teammates Kylee Old Elk and Elizabeth Field also scored in double figures for the victors with 11 points apiece.India Blyth led the Pioneers (13-19) in scoring with 14 points. Jessica Tomkins pitched in with 12. Williston shot 19 of 27 on free throws. Miles was 7 of 9.The Pioneers hit on just 27% of their shots from the field.The Tetons shot 31%.Williston, which led 32-31 after three quarters, went on a 25-15 spurt in the fourth quarter.The Tetons will play North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) on Sunday.
