MISSOULA — Former Missoula Hellgate runner Elise Stearns took third Friday in the prestigious college cross country Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Northern Arizona University runner posted a time of 19 minutes, 57.5 second on a 6K course. Katelyn Tuohy of North Carolina State won the race in 19:44.3.
The Lumberjack women took third as a team. Hellgate grad Abby Kendrick finished 146th for Boise State in 21:09.7. Big Sky grad Madison Edwards finished 254th for Air Force in 22:42.7.
In the women's 6K B race, Bigfork product Bryn Morley of Northern Arizona took fourth in 20:59.5.
