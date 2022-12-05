MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate grad Rollie Worster put together one of his best weeks on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball stage last week.
The payoff was a 2-0 start in Pac-12 play for his Utah Utes and an individual honor for him. The junior was named the Pac-12 player of the week for the first time in his career Monday after he averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals, shot 47.8% from the field and had a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Worster, a 6-foot-4 and 202-pound guard, put together a near-triple double in the Utes’ 81-66 win over then-No. 4 Arizona on Thursday in Salt Lake City. He scored 12 points, grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists.
Worster followed up with another clutch performance as the Utes picked up a 67-65 overtime win against Washington State on Sunday in Pullman, Washington. He poured in 19 points to match his career high and added seven rebounds and four assists. He scored or assisted on the Utes’ final 14 points of regulation and overtime.
Utah is 2-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Utes came in at No. 19 in the NCAA’s first NET rankings that were released Monday morning, the second-highest mark among Pac-12 teams.
Worster is in his second season starting for Utah and is averaging 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists through nine games. He averaged 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists last year as a sophomore.
He began his college career as a true freshman starter at Utah State of the Mountain West in the 2020-21 season playing for head coach Craig Smith. He followed Smith to Utah the next season after he averaged 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Aggies.
Worster was a two-time Montana Gatorade player of the year at Hellgate. He led the Knights to a share of the State AA championship as a senior and a runner-up finish as a junior. He was a four-time all-state player. He finished his high school career as Hellgate’s all-time leading scorer, ranked second in assists and was third in rebounds.
On the football field, he was a first-team all-state safety and all-state honorable mention quarterback. In 2018, he was the signal caller as the Knights snapped a 57-game losing streak dating back to 2012.
Worster had committed to the Montana men’s basketball team and head coach Travis DeCuire prior to his sophomore season. He decommitted before his senior season.
