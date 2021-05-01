MISSOULA — Missoula product Marshall Beatty completed a sweep of the men's distance events in the Patriot League Championships with a win in the 5,000-meter run Saturday in New York.

The Army West Point junior posted a time of 14:19.03 to win by more than 6 seconds. On Friday, he won the 10,000 run with a time of 30 minutes, 25.48 seconds. His last lap was particularly impressive as he motored around the track in 57.66 seconds.

Beatty was shooting for a distance sweep after finishing first in the 10,000 and third in the 5,000 as a freshman. The meet was not held last season due to COVID-19.

Beatty is no stranger to running success at West Point. He finished 159th overall in his first NCAA nationals cross country appearance several months ago with a time of 32 minutes, 19.6 seconds.

"I think I've got a lot more power now," Beatty said of the prospects of sweeping this weekend. "I didn't have a well-developed kick as a freshman, but after a lot of weight training and speed work, I know I can pull out some fast laps."

Beatty ran for Missoula Sentinel in high school. His father, Joe, ran track at the University of Montana.

—Bill Speltz

