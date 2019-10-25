MISSOULA — Bill Hall of Missoula was inducted into the Fort Hays State University athletic hall of fame last week in Hays, Kansas.
A native of Hays, Hall played baseball two years at Fort Hays State from 1973-1974 as a right fielder. He was a two-time all-conference and All-District 10 performer, while claiming All-America honors as a senior in 1974.
He led FHSU in batting average as a junior in 1973 at .350. As a senior in 1974, Hall produced a .316 batting average. He earned All-District 10, All-Area 3 and All-America honors that season.
Hall helped the Tigers to an NAIA National Tournament Appearances both years, including an appearance at the championship site in 1974 after the team was champions of Area 3. Hall now resides in Missoula, where he works for Old American Insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.