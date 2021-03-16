MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel grad Marshall Beatty represented the Army West Point men's cross country team at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The junior finished 159th overall in his first NCAA appearance with a time of 32 minutes, 19.6 seconds.
"It was really tough and I can't wait to come back next year," Beatty said. "I learned you have to stay focused and you have to train really hard and it is much easier to have your team with you than to run by yourself."
Army West Point coach Mike Smith was proud of the way Beautt competed.
"The one thing that is universally true about the NCAA cross country meet is that everyone in the race is good," Smith offered. "No matter what your regular season results have been, you have to be on your game at this meet or you will get pushed far back pretty quickly.
"The race went out very fast and Marshall measured it early but was unable to move as far up as he wanted to. He fought hard and now has the realization that he has to get better if he wants to have a higher finish at this race. He has the tools to do well here and now I think he has the experience he needs to prepare to come back again in a year."
Beatty, who claimed the individual title at the Patriot League Championships on March 6 with a 4.7-mile time of 21:46.8 at Lehigh's Goodman Campus, will now turn his focus to outdoor track season.
The junior was selected as the 2021 Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year for the Patriot League in cross country. He led the Black Knights to their 11th conference title and fourth straight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.