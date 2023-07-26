BILLINGS — Drake Rhodes was having fun at the annual Osos Wrestling Camp on Tuesday at the Billings West gym.

There was plenty of reflection for the 2022 Billings West graduate and three-time State AA champion. Rhodes, who will be a redshirt freshman for the Iowa Hawkeyes next season, remembers attending the camp as a youth wrestler.

“I probably attended it, I don’t even know, my parents would know better,” Rhodes said. “I was there since I was really young, since I was 10 probably. It’s a really good camp in Montana and a lot of people come to it and it’s a good way to get better.”

Rhodes, who has been training with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club in Iowa this summer and who plans on returning to Iowa City in the next week or so, said he had been looking forward to being a counselor at the Osos Camp. Traditionally, counselors and clinicians at the Osos Camp have been either current or past Iowa standouts.

“I was really excited to be able to do this. I would have done it either way,” Rhodes said. “I feel like I owe that to my coach (West wrestling coach Jeremy Hernandez) for all he’s done for me. I was happy I was able to do that and help him. It’s always been a big camp in Montana and I am glad to be able to do that and help him any way I could.”

Rhodes, who is studying business at Iowa and an honor roll student, redshirted this past year for the Hawkeyes. He wrestled to a 1-4 mark attached and was 5-6 overall. Although Rhodes is listed at 157/165 pounds, he competed at 165, 174 and 184 pounds.

He also wrestled in four Big Ten duals; one at 174 pounds and three others at 184. He was the Coaches Award winner.

“It’s been really good for me. The coaches are really good and the people I get to wrestle with have gotten me a lot better,” said Rhodes. “It’s been a good place for me.

“This past year they changed the rules and freshmen could get five varsity duals without burning their redshirt. I got really lucky and got to wrestle in some duals and helped fill those weight classes. I got to wrestle in some big duals.”

In his first varsity match for the Hawkeyes, Rhodes scored a 13-4 major decision over Cal Baptist’s Zach Rowe.

“It was a lot of fun to get all that experience and stuff and wrestling in those matches,” said Rhodes. “Freshmen don’t get to experience that and wrestle in a big dual. It will help me get the experience again if I wrestle in a big dual.”

Hernandez said he appreciated Rhodes working as a counselor at the Osos Camp. He also said it has been enjoyable to see the former Golden Bears star’s progression over the years and with the Hawkeyes.

“It’s amazing to see a kid who started in our club and worked his way up through our club and wrestled at West High and became one of the best ones to ever wear a West High singlet,” said Hernandez. “To wrestle in five duals for Iowa in a weight class he wasn’t in, it talks about his character and the type of kid he is.

“Now that he is here as a camp counselor as an Iowa Hawkeye, he’s come full circle. He’s done a fantastic job and put the work in and I’m totally honored I was able to be a part of his journey.”

Rhodes believes with more hard work and dedication that he will be able to improve on his freshman year.

“I’m just going to get better and keep progressing and get to a spot where I can get in the lineup and help the team out,” Rhodes said. “And if not, I’ll just go to the tournaments and use my opportunities.”

West’s Keyan Hernandez, a three-time state champion and Iowa commit, will be a senior for the Bears this year. Rhodes is looking forward to having Keyan, the son of coach Hernandez, join him at Iowa.

“I’m really excited for Keyan to come and be teammates again,” said Rhodes. “We’ve built a good relationship. It will be cool to have him there and see what he can do. I’m excited for that.”

Rhodes also was happy to see the Bears win their first state wrestling title in 29 years this past winter.

“That was really cool,” he said. “I was really excited to see that. I know how hard the kids are working. I was excited to see people place and move up the podium and win state and I was really excited for the coaches. I know all they’ve gone through.”

For Rhodes, he knows there is more fun to be had wrestling for Iowa. He’s already achieved his dream of wrestling for the Hawkeyes and now wants to keep on improving and achieve more of his goals at Iowa.

“It was kind of crazy. You always picture yourself in an Iowa singlet,” he said of his first match for the Hawkeyes. “It was pretty cool when I got the opportunity to wrestle in a dual. It was really motivating and fires you up.”