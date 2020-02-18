BILLINGS — The Montana AAU announced the finalists for the Little Sullivan Award on Sunday.

The male finalists are: Gresh Jones, Sidney, Dickinson State, wrestling; Jason Ferris, Dillon, Montana Western, football; Tres Tinkle, Missoula Hellgate, Oregon State, basketball; and Dane Warp, Havre, Carroll College, basketball.

The female finalists are: Catherine Russo, Butte High, swimming; McKenzie Johnston, Helena Capital, Montana, basketball; Paige Harris, Plentywood, North Dakota State, track and field; and Teigan Avery, Kalispell Glacier, Montana, golf.

The banquet will be held at Fairmont Hot Springs on May 9.

Brandon Weber and Alisha Breen were the winners last year. 

For information, contact Montana AAU Little Sullivan chairperson Mike Ward at 406-941-1050 or at lwolfmike2@gmail.com.

