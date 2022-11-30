DICKINSON, N.D. — Scobey High School graduate Riley Linder highlighted a contingent of Montana football players at Dickinson State to earn all-North Star Athletic Association accolades this season.
Linder, a native of Flaxville, was named the league’s offensive MVP by leading the conference in yards per game (76.5), yards per attempt (6.1, which ranked 13th nationally). He rushed for 612 yards and five touchdowns and finished with 1,992 career yards and 24 TDs.
Name to the NSAA first team were Sidney’s Dawson McGlothlin at defensive back and Billings Central’s JaQuawhann Booth at defensive line. McGlothlin, a senior, led the NSAA with seven interceptions, which also ranked second in the nation. Booth’s 18.5 tackles for loss tied a single-season school record. Booth, a sophomore, also had six sacks.
Quarterback Aaron White of Shelby was named all-conference second team after throwing for 2,241 yards and 17 touchdowns. White’s 190 completions ranked third in school history for a single season.
Helena Capital receiver Conor McCarvel was also named to the second team after leading the league with 60 receptions and finishing fourth with 664 yards. His seven touchdown catches was third in the NSAA. For his career, McCarvel finished with 170 career receptions, second in school history to Tyger Frye of Billings Senior.
Sidney native Alec Lovgren was named honorable mention at running back. He had more than 2,500 all-purpose yards for his career.
Head coach Pete Stanton, a native of Baker, was named the league’s coach of the year while Russell McCarvel, who hails from Glendive, was named the top assistant coach.
