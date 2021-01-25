CORVALLIS, Ore. — Two student-athletes from Montana were singled out as the Cascade Collegiate Conference's player of the week on Monday.

Montana State-Northern wrestler Chase Short, a senior from Great Falls, was honored as the men's wrestler of the week. Short, ranked 16th in the 174-pound division in the NAIA coaches poll, was 4-0 this past week with a major decision and three technical falls. The Lights are ranked 20th as a team.

Lewis-Clark State's Kiara Burlage received the women's basketball player of the week honors for the second time this season. Burlage, a 6-foot senior forward from Columbia Falls, led the Warriors in scoring both games against NCAA D-II Seattle Pacific.

Tags

Load comments