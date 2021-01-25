CORVALLIS, Ore. — Two student-athletes from Montana were singled out as the Cascade Collegiate Conference's player of the week on Monday.
Montana State-Northern wrestler Chase Short, a senior from Great Falls, was honored as the men's wrestler of the week. Short, ranked 16th in the 174-pound division in the NAIA coaches poll, was 4-0 this past week with a major decision and three technical falls. The Lights are ranked 20th as a team.
Lewis-Clark State's Kiara Burlage received the women's basketball player of the week honors for the second time this season. Burlage, a 6-foot senior forward from Columbia Falls, led the Warriors in scoring both games against NCAA D-II Seattle Pacific.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.