BILLINGS — While he might have avoided the spotlight, “Big Al” would definitely be pleased with the honor.
Allen “Big Al” Reynolds, who died at his home in Billings on Nov. 19 at the age of 50, will be honored with the Legacy Award by the Montana Football Hall of Fame during the 2023 induction banquet June 24 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
The Montana Football Hall of Fame can trace its roots to “Big Al,” as Reynolds was known by his family, friends and sports enthusiasts in Montana, said Rick Halmes of Billings, the Hall of Fame chairman.
Halmes, who attended Reynolds’ funeral in Billings on Monday, said the Great Falls native and 1997 Rocky Mountain College graduate was the inspiration for the hall.
Over the years, Reynolds — a huge sports fan with a big personality — worked with the Great Falls Dodgers, Billings Mustangs, Rocky and The Billings Gazette, where he was a sports clerk. He had also been active in the Midland Roundtable.
Reynolds obituary stated that “through his life, he faced numerous physical limitations but never let that limit what he participated in.”
Halmes said he always appreciated Reynolds' energy for sports.
“I watched him at CMR and Great Falls be the football manager and all that and with the Dodgers, and I watched him at Rocky,” said Halmes, who is originally from Belt and moved to Billings in 1994. “He was handicapped and couldn’t play sports, but I always admired him for all the energy he put into it.”
In Billings, Halmes explained he and Reynolds struck a friendship because of their love of sports and would meet for coffee and talk about various sports topics.
“I met him in 2012 and in 2014 he came to an honors program we had for the 200-win (football) coaches in Montana,” Halmes said. “We started having coffee and all that.
“In March of 2016, he came up with the grandiose idea to have a hall of fame of all the athletes to come out of Montana. He said we need to build a building. I said, ‘Al, I’m a football guy.'"
So, Halmes went home and started thinking about all of the Montana high school players that have attended college and played football on a scholarship. Reynolds’ idea had sparked something.
“He had no idea what he spawned,” said Halmes, one of the founders of the MFHF.
“Then, I got to thinking about the special kids I knew of, all of them that went on to play football down the line. But, I had no idea there were 270-plus that went on to professional football from a Montana school. … I called Allen back and said, 'Your idea is pretty good, but we’ll do football.'"
The first Montana Football Hall of Fame class was in 2016 — a group that included Reynolds’ special friend and former Montana Grizzlies star quarterback Dave Dickenson.
The MFHF invited “Big Al” to the first induction ceremony. Al, his mom Pat, and the Dickenson family were sitting together, Halmes recalled.
“I introduced him as the inspiration behind the idea for the hall of fame,” Halmes said.
“He deserved it. I know he wasn’t thinking that specific but without him thinking and saying what he said, I doubt this would have happened.”
Halmes said Reynolds was invited to induction ceremonies in later years but he doesn’t remember him attending.
“I invited him to all of them, but I think it embarrassed him a little bit at the first one to take credit for it,” said Halmes. “He was very, very humble.”
While the likable Reynolds — who did take up league bowling and bowled at the American Bowling Congress national championships in 2002 at the Expo Center in Billings — could shy away from the attention, Halmes said “Big Al” will always be remembered for his contributions to the establishment of the MFHF.
“He didn’t want the limelight when he was alive. He didn’t want to be introduced at the events,” said Halmes. “We thought it was fitting that he be recognized for being the spark that created this whole thing now that it’s not just an idea, but proven to be a very successful program.”
2023 Class
Those who will be inducted into the Players category in 2023 are: Dallas Neil (Great Falls, University of Montana, NFL), Colt Anderson (Butte, Montana, NFL), Mike Person (Glendive, Montana State, NFL), Lynn Ahrens (Wolf Point, Eastern Montana College, NFL), and Al Wilson (Vancouver, British Columbia, MSU, CFL).
Dan Rambo (Libby, Carroll College, NFL and CFL executive) will be inducted in the Support category.
Reynolds will be honored with the Legacy Award posthumously.
The 2023 event weekend begins on June 23 in Billings with a golf tournament and VIP reception.
Tickets will be available beginning Jan. 2, 2023, on the MFHF website (mtfootballhof.com) and Universal Athletic stores in Montana.
Speak Up Symposium
New this year will be the Speak Up Symposium on Mental Health that will be held instead of the traditional luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 24 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
The target audience for the Speak Up Symposium is youth all the way up to adults that are athletes said Halmes. Those who work with the athletes, from coaches, parents, trainers and administrators are also welcome.
Halmes said the Speak Up Symposium was created because 2022 inductees Dane Fletcher and Robert Doore shared their stories about mental health during their induction speeches.
“It took a lot of courage to do what they did,” said Halmes. “People in our audience appreciated it so much that they encouraged our board of directors to have more dialogue about dealing with mental health.”
Halmes said other inductees have also hinted at tough times over the years, so the MFHF decided to try and help and thought a symposium would be a productive method to discuss topics such as mental health challenges, performance anxiety and how to get support.
“Hardly anybody is immune to it, but people are uncomfortable to talk about it,” said Halmes. “We want to help get rid of the stigma and say, it is OK (to talk about it).
“If we can help educate parents, trainers and coaches that work with these student-athletes, it is a little something we can give back to the sports community.”
