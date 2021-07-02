BOZEMAN — Huntley Project senior Noah Bouchard has signed with the University of Colorado for track and field, he told 406mtsports.com Friday.
The standout jumper, hurdler and javelin thrower doesn't know exactly which events he'll compete in when he gets to Boulder, Colorado, but his goal is to try the decathlon with a focus on high jump and a chance to continue the 110-meter hurdles. Right now, he's mainly trying to recover from an injury and not let the achievement of signing with a Pac-12 Conference school go to his head too much.
"It’s a lot of stress off my shoulders, but at the same time I’m really excited," Bouchard said over the phone Friday. "I can’t wait to actually devote all of my time to track."
Colorado is one of several Division I schools Bouchard considered and not the only one from the Pac-12 — Arizona State and UCLA were also options, he said, with UCLA finishing close behind Colorado. He considered the University of Montana as well (the Big Sky Conference, of which Montana is a member, is a Division I school but one level below the Pac-12).
Colorado "had a Montana-like feel to it, but it was bigger and better than stuff in Montana," he said. "The coaches were the right ones and the place was the right one. ... It’s an awesome program. It’s honestly one of the best I’ve seen."
That "Montana-like feel" hit Bouchard especially hard when he looked down at Boulder from the top of a mountain during one of his visits to the Buffaloes campus.
"It was like standing on the Rims," he said. "It looked like Billings."
Bouchard won't be far away from fellow Project outgoing senior Mitchell Burns, who signed with Colorado State in December. Another Class of 2021 Montanan to sign with a Pac-12 running program is Missoula Hellgate's Ignatius Fitzgerald, who is headed to Oregon for track and cross country.
Kalispell Glacier graduate Annie Hall just competed her junior season as a distance runner at Colorado.
Bouchard was an all-state basketball player who was thinking about playing the sport at colleges such as the University of Providence in Great Falls (an NAIA school) and Dawson Community College. There will always be a lingering "What if?" in his head about playing college basketball, he said, but a Pac-12 track offer was too good to pass up.
The 6-foot-7 Bouchard won the Class B state boys javelin and high jump (for the second time) in May. A hamstring injury during the State B 110 hurdles trials prevented him from earning likely titles in the long jump, triple jump and 110 hurdles or from a good chance to break the State B high jump record.
"It’s very nice knowing that my career didn’t end when I went over that hurdle and hurt my hamstring," Bouchard said.
