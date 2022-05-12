MISSOULA — Montana lost to Rhode Island, 15-7, in the semifinals of the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II National Championship Thursday night in suburban Austin, Texas.
Two quick goals by seventh-seeded Rhode Island pushed its lead to 5-1 and forced sixth-seeded Montana to burn a timeout with 2:12 left in the first period. The Rams stretched their lead to 8-3 by halftime and led 12-6 after three quarters.
The Grizzlies finished with a record of 16-6. Rhode Island (12-2) will play in the championship against Utah (12-3) on Saturday.
Montana's first-round win on Monday was its first at the national tournament since it won the 2007 championship game. The Griz had lost in the first round in 2017 and 2019 in their only appearances since 2007.
The Montana team included Hellgate grad Jace Jarvis, a spark plug at face-off specialist who recently earned second-team all-league honors. Wyatt Smith of Kalispell and Brenden Cahill of Whitefish also saw significant minutes, while freshmen Ethan Eppard of Missoula and Aidan Potter of Billings provide depth.
